Turkish Air Force hits PKK targets in Iraq’s Qandil

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

The Turkish Air Force has inflicted strikes on the targets of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group in Iraq’s Qandil, Turkish media reported June 10.

Fourteen targets of the terrorists were destroyed as a result of the air strikes, according to the information.

Earlier, the Turkish armed forces established control over a base of the PKK terrorist organization in the area of Avashin in northern Iraq.

Earlier, the spokesman and deputy chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey Mahir Unal said that the Turkish armed forces are moving deep into the north of Iraq, establishing control over the positions of the terrorist organization PKK.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said earlier that Turkey has 11 military bases in northern Iraq, which greatly facilitate the fight against the PKK.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, lasts more than 25 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

