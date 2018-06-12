Turkish General Staff: Over 30 PKK members killed in northern Iraq

12 June 2018 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Thirty-four militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) were killed as part of the counter-terrorist operation being carried out in northern Iraq, the Turkish General Staff said in a message June 12.

According to the message, military operations against PKK in northern Iraq will continue.

Turkish Armed Forces have launched a new military operation in northern Iraq, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier.

He stressed that the Turkish Air Force, using 20 aircraft, destroyed 14 bases of the PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

"Turkey is determined to fight PKK," Erdogan said.

Meanwhile, Spokesman and Deputy Chairman of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party Mahir Unal said the Turkish authorities have repeatedly stated that military operations against PKK militants in northern Iraq may start at any moment.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said earlier that Turkey has 11 military bases in northern Iraq, which greatly facilitate the fight against PKK.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted for more than 25 years claiming more than 40,000 lives. PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

