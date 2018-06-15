Turkish General Staff announces elimination of over 20 PKK militants in Iraq

15 June 2018 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

As part of a counter-terrorist operation, carried out in northern Iraq, 26 PKK militants were killed, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement released on June 15.

The General Staff report notes that the military operation against the PKK in northern Iraq will be continued.

According to the report, the operation to eliminate terrorists was carried out this morning.

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Turkish armed forces started a new military operation in northern Iraq.

The head of state noted that the Turkish air forces used 20 aircraft and destroyed 14 PKK terrorist bases in northern Iraq.

"Turkey is resolute in the fight against the PKK," Erdogan said.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

