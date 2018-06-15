Largest ammunition depot of PKK found in Turkey

15 June 2018 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The largest ammunition depot belonging to the PKK terrorists has been found in the Turkish province of Hakkari, the Minister of Internal Affairs Suleyman Soylu said, Turkish media reported June 15.

The Minister of Internal Affairs noted that 116 Kalashnikov assault rifles, three DShK large-caliber machine guns, three anti-tank rockets, seven sniper rifles, and more than 450 hand grenades were found in the depot.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

