US completely lost confidence of Turkish people - PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu- Trend:

The US has completely lost the confidence of the Turkish people, said Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, the Turkish media reported.

At present the US is trusted by no more than twenty percent of the population of Turkey, he said.

He mentioned that this is a negative moment in relations between two countries.

"The US have to try to restore the confidence of the Turkish people," Yildirim said.

Earlier today Yildirim said that it's no secret that there are a number of problems between the US and Turkey, one of them being the support of the states by the leader of the terrorist organization "FETO" Fethullah Gülen.

Previously, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu uttered the conditions for the normalization of relations with the US, among which Gulen's extradition was also mentioned.

