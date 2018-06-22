President of Turkey to announce merger of number of ministries after election

22 June 2018 09:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of EU Affairs will be merged after the parliamentary and presidential election, which will be held on June 24 this year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported June 22.

Erdogan noted that, the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Livestock and the Ministry of Forestry and Water Resources will also be merged.

The president of Turkey said that, after the election, the country will have a total of 16 ministries.

He added that, it is also expected that some ministries will be renamed.

As previously reported, the Ministry of Family Affairs and Social Policy of Turkey will be renamed as the Ministry of Family and Society, and the Ministry of Science, Industry and Technology will be referred to as the Ministry of Science and Industry. The name of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security will also be changed and will be named as the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection. The Ministry of Environment and Urbanization will be renamed as the Ministry of Urbanization.

Also earlier it was reported that, with the transition of Turkey to the presidential form of government, structural changes will be made in a number of government agencies. In particular, it is expected that, a number of Turkish state bodies, which today report to the Cabinet of Ministers, will be eliminated or merged.

Currently, 25 departments are subordinated to the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkey.

Earlier it was reported that, in 2019 with the transition to the presidential form of government in Turkey, the post of Prime Minister will be abolished.

Parliamentary and presidential elections in Turkey will be held on June 24.

Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Meral Aksener from the recently created Good Party (Iyi Parti), Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi), Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), Vecdet Oz from the Justice Party (Adalet Partisi), and Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) are running for the post of president of Turkey.

In the parliamentary election held in Turkey on November 1, 2015, the Justice and Development Party received 49.41 percent of the votes, the People's Republican Party (CHP) - 25.38 percent of the votes, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 11.93 percent, and the Democratic Party of Peoples (HDP) - 10.7 percent of the votes.

