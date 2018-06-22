Turkish coast guard detains illegal immigrants

22 June 2018 10:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey's coast guard has detained 38 illegal migrants in the Turkish province of Aydin, the coast guard said in a statement June 22.

The message notes that among the detainees there are citizens of Central African countries, as well as Syrians, Iraqis, Somalis, who planned to enter Greece illegally.

"There are 15 women among the detainees," the coast guard said in a statement.

The message also notes that, all the detainees will be deported from Turkey.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Greece gets debt relief from euro zone
Europe 06:32
Macedonia's name change to bring more security to Balkans
World 18 June 23:47
Azerbaijan looks to export "WokiFi" service to foreign markets
ICT 18 June 08:01
Greece, Macedonia sign pact to change ex-Yugoslav republic's name
Europe 17 June 13:11
Greece, Macedonia to sign name change accord June 17
Europe 15 June 19:25
IGB: All financial issues related to EU likely to be closed soon (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14 June 13:24
TAP: 94% of stringing completed in Greece, Albania
Oil&Gas 14 June 10:28
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company opens rep. office in Europe (PHOTO)
Economy news 7 June 16:45
Greece optimistic for June debt relief deal
Europe 7 June 12:54
TAP completes horizontal directional drill for crossing of Axios river
Oil&Gas 5 June 09:40
TAP to contribute to expansion of gas infrastructure in South East Europe – president (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 4 June 07:05
Azerbaijan looks to export "WokiFi" service to foreign markets
ICT 31 May 20:10
EU official: Greece cannot afford policy reversal after bailout ends
Europe 31 May 15:02
TAP to contribute to expansion of gas infrastructure in South East Europe – president (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 30 May 11:26
TAP project is more than 72.5% complete, says president (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 30 May 07:03
World Bank urges Africa to embrace technology to transform agriculture
Other News 29 May 23:17
Financial problems in Italy could impact Greece
Europe 29 May 14:58
TAP project is more than 72.5% complete, says president (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 29 May 12:21