Turkish coast guard detains illegal immigrants

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey's coast guard has detained 38 illegal migrants in the Turkish province of Aydin, the coast guard said in a statement June 22.

The message notes that among the detainees there are citizens of Central African countries, as well as Syrians, Iraqis, Somalis, who planned to enter Greece illegally.

"There are 15 women among the detainees," the coast guard said in a statement.

The message also notes that, all the detainees will be deported from Turkey.

