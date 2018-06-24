Today's elections are most important in history of Turkey - Foreign Minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Today's elections are the most important in the history of Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, the Turkish media reported on Sunday.

Chavushoglu noted that the ongoing elections in Turkey are important not only for the country itself but also for stability in the region.

"Elections in Turkey as before, and today are held in democratic conditions," said Cavusoglu.

He noted that Turkey has democratic values.

Recall that voting began in the parliamentary and presidential elections at 08:00 local time in Turkey.