Today's elections are most important in history of Turkey - Foreign Minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24
By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:
Today's elections are the most important in the history of Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, the Turkish media reported on Sunday.
Chavushoglu noted that the ongoing elections in Turkey are important not only for the country itself but also for stability in the region.
"Elections in Turkey as before, and today are held in democratic conditions," said Cavusoglu.
He noted that Turkey has democratic values.
Recall that voting began in the parliamentary and presidential elections at 08:00 local time in Turkey.
More than 56 million people have the right to vote in Turkey.
Turkish citizens who live abroad voted in the presidential and parliamentary elections on 11-17 June.
Number of Turkish citizens living abroad who voted in the parliamentary and presidential elections in the country stood at 1,468,408 people. In general, 3,470,323 people had the right to vote among Turkish citizens living abroad.
Voting was held in 123 diplomatic missions of Turkey in 60 countries.
