US plans to deploy guided B61-12 nuclear bombs in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The US plans to deploy guided B61-12 nuclear gravity bombs in Turkey, Turkish media reported July 2.

In the near future, the US delegation will visit Ankara to conduct negotiations on the deployment of a guided B61-12 nuclear gravity bomb in Turkey.

It is reported that guided nuclear gravity bombs will also be deployed in Italy and Germany.

On July 2, the National Nuclear Security Administration under the US Department of Energy and the US Air Force completed the tests of the B61-12 nuclear bomb by dropping a dud from a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber.

The tests were carried out June 9 at Tonopah Test Range in Nevada.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news