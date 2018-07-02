US plans to deploy guided B61-12 nuclear bombs in Turkey

2 July 2018 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The US plans to deploy guided B61-12 nuclear gravity bombs in Turkey, Turkish media reported July 2.

In the near future, the US delegation will visit Ankara to conduct negotiations on the deployment of a guided B61-12 nuclear gravity bomb in Turkey.

It is reported that guided nuclear gravity bombs will also be deployed in Italy and Germany.

On July 2, the National Nuclear Security Administration under the US Department of Energy and the US Air Force completed the tests of the B61-12 nuclear bomb by dropping a dud from a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber.

The tests were carried out June 9 at Tonopah Test Range in Nevada.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Tourist visits from Kazakhstan to Turkey up in May
Tourism 16:32
Tourist visits from Turkmenistan to Turkey up in May
Tourism 16:14
Industrial zone to be created in Turkish province of Sivas
Economy news 15:29
EU warns U.S. of major hit if car tariffs imposed
Europe 12:21
Turkish defense industry meets country’s needs by 60%
Turkey 12:08
Turkish Armed Forces encircle base of terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 11:30
Number of registered Turkmen companies in Turkey increases
Economy news 11:05
Tourist visits from Israel to Turkey down in May
Tourism 10:34
Tourist visits from Iran to Turkey down by over 20% in May
Tourism 10:20
Tourist visits from Uzbekistan to Turkey up by over 50% in May
Tourism 10:18
Oil falls amid rising Saudi output, Asian economic slowdown
Oil&Gas 09:39
China's shares, yuan fall as U.S. tariff deadline looms
China 09:36
June in Turkey - month of two holidays
Commentary 1 July 15:25
Turkey’s ex-president congratulates Azerbaijan’s president
Politics 1 July 13:45
Turkish General Staff: 8 PKK members eliminated
Turkey 1 July 13:38
Turkmenistan preparing presentation of TAPI gas pipeline project in US
Oil&Gas 1 July 13:10
Number of Chinese companies registered in Turkey down
Economy news 1 July 12:08
9 injured in mass stabbing at Idaho apartment complex
US 1 July 11:21