Forest fire in Turkey’s Mugla province

5 July 2018 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A forest fire has broken out in Bodrum district of Turkey’s Mugla province, Turkish media reported July 5.

The fire covered a forest area of three hectares. The work is underway to localize the fire.

Fire brigades, as well as helicopters, are involved in extinguishing the fire.

Forests occupy 27.6 percent of the territory of Turkey. Almost all of them are owned by the state.

In the history of Turkey, since 1937, more than 68,000 cases of forest fires have been recorded.

In the past 10 years alone, more than 24,000 cases of forest fires have been recorded in Turkey.

