Turkish General Staff: Over 20 PKK terrorists killed

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

As part of the fight against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorist group, 22 PKK militants were killed in Turkey, the Turkish General Staff said in a message July 6.

According to the message, operations were conducted in Turkey’s Mardin, Hakkari and Sirnak provinces to eliminate terrorists.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news