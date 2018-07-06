US sanctions against Iran unacceptable - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

US sanctions against Iran are unacceptable, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported July 6.

The US also has no right to force other countries to join the sanctions against Iran, he noted.

"The implementation of sanctions against Iran will have a negative impact on the entire region and is extremely dangerous," Cavusoglu said.

The foreign minister also noted that, a number of EU countries and other states, including Turkey, oppose sanctions against Iran.

US President Donald Trump has announced earlier that, the US is withdrawing from the agreement with Iran on the nuclear program reached by the "six" international mediators (Russia, the US, the UK, China, France, Germany) in 2015. Trump also has announced the restoration of all sanctions, which were suspended as a result of the reached deal.

