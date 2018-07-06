US sanctions against Iran unacceptable - Turkish Foreign Ministry

6 July 2018 13:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

US sanctions against Iran are unacceptable, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported July 6.

The US also has no right to force other countries to join the sanctions against Iran, he noted.

"The implementation of sanctions against Iran will have a negative impact on the entire region and is extremely dangerous," Cavusoglu said.

The foreign minister also noted that, a number of EU countries and other states, including Turkey, oppose sanctions against Iran.

US President Donald Trump has announced earlier that, the US is withdrawing from the agreement with Iran on the nuclear program reached by the "six" international mediators (Russia, the US, the UK, China, France, Germany) in 2015. Trump also has announced the restoration of all sanctions, which were suspended as a result of the reached deal.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kremlin: Russia ready to protect its interest amid US-China trade disputes
Russia 14:45
New composition of Turkey’s Cabinet of Ministers to be approved July 9 - Erdogan
Turkey 14:20
Number of Iranian tourists visiting Turkey up
Tourism 13:59
Russian S-400 systems not directed against NATO members - Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkey 13:23
Transportation of passengers by air transport increases in June in Turkey
Economy news 12:20
China has imposed counter tariffs on U.S. goods
China 12:14
Latest
Kremlin: Russia ready to protect its interest amid US-China trade disputes
Russia 14:45
Azerbaijan’s IT company launches IP telephony service for SMEs
ICT 14:22
Uzbek interior ministry to buy diesel generators via tender
Tenders 14:21
New composition of Turkey’s Cabinet of Ministers to be approved July 9 - Erdogan
Turkey 14:20
Legal status of Caspian Sea may be determined at Astana summit
Politics 14:20
Reforms must go on: Uzbekistan to penalize for violating rights of businesses
Economy news 14:19
Number of Iranian tourists visiting Turkey up
Tourism 13:59
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens tender on supply of lighting equipment
Tenders 13:53
Putin confident in strengthening of Moscow-Astana alliance
Kazakhstan 13:52