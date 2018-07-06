Balloon carrying tourists in Turkey makes emergency landing

6 July 2018 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A balloon carrying tourists in Turkey made an emergency landing in Pamukkale district in Denizli province, Turkish media reported July 6.

The emergency landing was caused by strong wind, which took the tourists to the city center.

At the time of the emergency landing, there were 11 tourists in the balloon basket.

No one was injured as a result of the emergency landing.



