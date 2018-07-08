Over 18,500 civil servants dismissed in Turkey

8 July 2018 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

Trend:

The Turkish government adopted a decree on the basis of which another 18,632 people were dismissed from the civil service, CNN Turk reported.

The decree was made as part of the state of emergency introduced in Turkey after the military coup attempt in July 2016.

In accordance with the decree, 6,152 people were dismissed from the Turkish Armed Forces, including 3,077 people from the Turkish Land Forces, 1,126 people from the Navy and 1,949 people from the Air Force.

Some 8,998 employees were dismissed from the security service and 649 people from the gendarmerie.

The dismissals also affected employees of the Ministry of Justice (1,051 dismissed), the Ministry of National Education (658), the Directorate of Religious Affairs (240), the Foreign Ministry (38) and public universities (199). In addition, 12 public organizations, three newspapers and one TV channel were closed.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country.

The death toll as a result of the coup attempt stood at over 250 people, and more than 2,000 people were wounded.

In January 2018, the emergency state in Turkey was extended for the sixth time.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan reduces gas exports to Turkey
Oil&Gas 7 July 12:47
Flow of tourists from Uzbekistan to Turkey grows almost ten times
Tourism 7 July 11:53
Uzbekistan studying Belarusian experience in nuclear power
Oil&Gas 7 July 10:12
Number of mobile subscribers in Turkey grows
Economy news 6 July 19:12
Number of Russian tourists visiting Turkey up
Tourism 6 July 17:54
Forest fires continue in Turkey
Turkey 6 July 16:28
Latest
Iran rejects claims on freeze of its financial assets by Germany
Politics 13:09
AR technology may be used in tourism, education in Azerbaijan
ICT 13:01
Turkmenistan handing over Avaza national tourist zone to private sector
Economy news 12:36
Iran sets sight on neighbors to counter US sanctions
Business 12:06
CNPC preparing tender for gas fields’ development in Turkmenistan
Tenders 11:59
President Aliyev chairs Cabinet meeting dedicated to socio-economic development in 1H18
Politics 11:59
Deputy minister for emergency situations appointed in Azerbaijan
Business 11:32
Iran’s car imports fall by 68%
Business 11:26
Changes in management of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee
Economy news 11:22