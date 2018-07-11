Erdogan hands over presidential powers for first time after re-election

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has handed over the powers of the head of state to Vice President Fuat Oktay for the first time after re-election to the post of president of Turkey, Turkish "Resmi Gazete" newspaper wrote July 11.

The powers have been handed over to Oktay, due to Erdogan's participation in the NATO summit in Brussels, said the message.

It was reported yesterday that, in case of absence of the president of Turkey in the country, his powers will be transferred to the vice president according to the recent changes in connection with the transition to the presidential form of government.

---

