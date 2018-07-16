Erdogan: Proud to be representative of Turkish people

Istanbul, Turkey, July 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

I am proud to be a representative of the Turkish people, said Turkish president Recep Tayyib Erdogan during his speech in Istanbul on the occasion of the Day of Democracy and National Unity.

Erdogan noted that this day is celebrated in 81 countries of the world. "This victory is the victory of the whole Turkish people. Today is celebrated in Moscow, can you imagine it?", The Turkish leader said.

Erdogan also recalled the republic's successes in the fight against terrorism. According to the president, Turkey liquidated 4,600 terrorists in the operation "Olive Branch" in the north of Syria.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country. Meanwhile, a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

The death toll as a result of the military coup attempt stood at over 250 people, and more than 2,000 people were wounded.

From July 11 to July 16, 2018, events are held in 81 provinces of Turkey dedicated to this date (military coup attempt). The main events will be held in Ankara and Istanbul, where monuments to the victims of rebels will be opened. Special sessions will be held in the Turkish parliament.

