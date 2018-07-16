Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria and Russia by phone

16 July 2018 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

Trend:

The President of the United States Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan have held a telephone conversation during which they have discussed Russia and the situation in Syria, RIA Novosti reported referring to Reuters.

The leaders of the two countries have stressed the importance of the joint plan of Ankara and Washington to stabilize the situation in Syrian Manbij in order to resolve the crisis in Syria, the message says.

In addition, the heads of states reaffirmed their determination to strengthen bilateral relations.

Earlier, Ankara and Washington approved the "road map" to stabilize situation in the Syrian Manbij, which was liberated from the IS in June 2016. The Turkish military began patrolling in the area of Manbij on June 18.

At the same time, the Syrian authorities are categorically against the presence of US and Turkish forces in Manbij. The Syrian foreign ministry called the situation in Manbij a violation of UN resolutions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump says one-on-one meeting with Putin a 'good start'
Russia 17:55
Russian, US top diplomats holding first one-on-one meeting in Helsinki
Russia 17:53
President Aliyev congratulates his Russian counterpart
Politics 17:12
Trump says getting along with Russia is a 'good thing not a bad thing'
US 15:45
Putin to Trump: it's time to talk about our relations
Russia 15:44
Russia may borrow $1 billion from BRICS development bank
Russia 14:21
Latest
Azerbaijan to align local personal data protection laws with GDPR
ICT 18:00
Trump says one-on-one meeting with Putin a 'good start'
Russia 17:55
Russian, US top diplomats holding first one-on-one meeting in Helsinki
Russia 17:53
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan reach new agreement on joint border
Uzbekistan 17:51
BTC celebrates 3 billion barrels of oil export (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 17:48
Azerbaijan preparing to create national rating agency
Economy news 17:43
Young teacher of UNEC conducting research at US university (PHOTO)
Society 17:33
Reserves of oilseeds announced in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 17:28
First deputy head of Baku Executive Power appointed
Politics 17:24