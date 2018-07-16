Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria and Russia by phone

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

Trend:

The President of the United States Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan have held a telephone conversation during which they have discussed Russia and the situation in Syria, RIA Novosti reported referring to Reuters.

The leaders of the two countries have stressed the importance of the joint plan of Ankara and Washington to stabilize the situation in Syrian Manbij in order to resolve the crisis in Syria, the message says.

In addition, the heads of states reaffirmed their determination to strengthen bilateral relations.

Earlier, Ankara and Washington approved the "road map" to stabilize situation in the Syrian Manbij, which was liberated from the IS in June 2016. The Turkish military began patrolling in the area of Manbij on June 18.

At the same time, the Syrian authorities are categorically against the presence of US and Turkish forces in Manbij. The Syrian foreign ministry called the situation in Manbij a violation of UN resolutions.

