"Robbery of the century” committed in Istanbul

23 July 2018 09:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The unknown armed men robbed the branch of one of the local banks this morning in Istanbul's Fatih district, Turkish media wrote July 23.

It is reported that the robbers managed to carry away $150,000.

This robbery is one of the largest in the history of modern Istanbul, the media reported.

Measures are being taken to detain criminals.

Other details of the incident are not reported.

