Turkey does not intend to stop relations with Iran for sake of US - Erdogan

25 July 2018 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey does not intend to stop relations with Iran and join anti-Iranian sanctions for the sake of the US, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Turkey believes that sanctions against Iran are unacceptable, Erdogan said.

"Iran is one of the important strategic partners for us," the Turkish зresident said.

He stressed the high level of relations between Turkey and Iran, noting that this level will be maintained in the future as well.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the US is withdrawing from the agreement with Iran on the nuclear program reached by the "six" international mediators (Russia, the US, the UK, China, France, Germany) in 2015. Trump also announced the restoration of all sanctions, which were suspended as a result of the deal.

