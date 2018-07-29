US should not forget they can lose close ally - Erdogan

29 July 2018 07:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

Turkey will not change its position regarding the arrest of American pastor Andrew Brunson, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported.

Erdogan said he sees in the threats from the US "psychological warfare." "We will not back down with sanctions. We did not trade in the Brunson issue", Turkish leader said.

Erdogan added that the US should not forget that they can lose a close ally.

Trump promised earlier to impose "large sanctions" against Turkey for the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, who is accused of aiding the coup attempt in Turkey in 2016.

"The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being. He is suffering greatly. This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!" Trump tweeted.

Vice President Mike Pence stated the possibility of imposition of sanctions previously.

A court in the Turkish province of Izmir decided July 25 to transfer under house arrest American pastor Andrew Brunson, whom Ankara suspects aiding the coup attempt in 2016. Branson was prohibited to leave the territory of Turkey by a court decision dated July 25. The same court a week ago rejected the motion for release of the pastor. The next hearing on Brunson’s case has been scheduled for October 12.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US paid no money to N.Korea for return of remains of its troops - State Dept.
US 28 July 22:28
Chavushoglu holds phone conversation with US State Secretary
Turkey 28 July 21:00
Higher U.S. soy imports won't harm EU farmers: German minister
Europe 28 July 04:48
US economic growth hits fastest rate since 2014
US 28 July 03:47
Swiss financial firm to pay $10.25 million to avoid U.S. prosecution
US 28 July 02:20
US should respect laws of Turkey: speaker
Turkey 27 July 18:24
Latest
Peru's president proposes referendum on political, judicial reforms
Other News 07:37
New multimodal route with participation of Azerbaijan and Latvia to be created (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:06
Czech Prime Minister says illegal migration should be fought at all costs
Europe 06:11
Strong 6.4 magnitude quake rocks touristic island in Indonesia - USGS
Other News 04:06
Iraqi forces kill 2 IS militants
Other News 03:26
Xi meets Mauritian PM on bilateral ties
China 02:35
NASA challenge contestants design future base on Mars (VIDEO)
US 01:13
Bus accident in Western India kills 30 - authorities
Other News 00:25
Active shooter reported at shopping mall in Texas
US 28 July 23:27