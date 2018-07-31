Another opposition party of Turkey to hold congress for election of new leader

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish opposition party IYI Parti will hold an extraordinary congress for the election of the leader, Turkish media reported July 31.

The Congress will be held on August 12 this year, the message says.

Several members of the IYI Parti accused the leader of the party Meral Aksener of unsuccessful policy after the parliamentary and presidential election held in Turkey on June 24.

It was reported earlier that, an extraordinary congress for the election of a new leader will be held by the opposition Republican People's Party of Turkey (CHP) in the near future.

The early presidential and parliamentary election was held in Turkey on June 24. The current leader of the country Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the first round, gathering 52.59 percent of the votes, his closest rival, the candidate of the Republican People's Party Muharrem Ince, settled for 30.64 percent of the votes.

The country has switched over from a parliamentary system of government to a presidential one since the inauguration, which took place on July 9. The head of the country will now independently appoint members of the cabinet of ministers and vice-presidents. The Parliament will retain exclusively legislative powers and the right to limited control over the activities of the government and the president.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news