Syrian refugees leaving Turkey

3 September 2018 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Syrian refugees are leaving Turkey, Turkish media reported on Sep. 3.

More than 200 Syrian refugees have left Turkey on September 3, according to the reports.

According to media reports, Syrian refugees mostly return to the territories liberated by the Turkish armed forces in the Syrian district of Afrin.

On January 20, the Turkish Armed Forces had launched a joint military operation with the Free Syrian Army called the Olive Branch in the Syrian district of Afrin.

On August 24, 2016 units of the Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation Euphrates Shield against militants of the Islamic State and with the support of the Syrian opposition liberated the border town of Jarabulus in the north of Syria, as well as the city of Al Bab.

Presently, there are more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees in Turkey.

