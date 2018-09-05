Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Turkish air force continues operations in northern Iraq, the Turkish General staff said in a statement Sept. 5.

During the operation, conducted the day before against the terrorist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), ammunition depots were destroyed in the Zap and Kakurk regions, the message says.

The conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news