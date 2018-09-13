Forest fire breaks out in Turkish province

13 September 2018 09:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A forest fire has broken out in Iskenderun district of Turkey’s Hatay province, Turkish media reported Sept. 13.

The fire covered a forest area of five hectares. The work is underway to localize the fire.

Fire helicopters are involved in extinguishing the fire.

Forests occupy 27.6 percent of the territory of Turkey. Almost all of them are owned by the state.

In the history of Turkey, since 1937, more than 68,000 cases of forest fires have been recorded.

For the past 10 years alone, more than 24,000 cases of forest fires have been recorded in Turkey.

