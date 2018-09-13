Turkey concerned over situation in Syria’s Idlib – defense minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey is concerned about the situation in Syria’s Idlib city, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, Turkish media reported Sept. 13.

Akar noted that Turkey also cooperates with Iran and Russia to resolve the Idlib crisis.

The minister added that the situation in Syria’s Idlib is critical.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey stands for the political solution of the Syrian conflict and in particular, the crisis in Idlib.

“Bombarding Idlib can lead to a humanitarian crisis, therefore it is unacceptable,” Cavusoglu said.

On Sept. 7, the presidents of Turkey, Iran and Russia held a trilateral meeting and discussed the situation in Idlib.

Idlib is one of the de-escalation zones as part of the Astana format.

There are about 3 million civilians in Idlib.

