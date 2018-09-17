Erdogan says establishment of naval base in Northern Cyprus possible

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey can establish a naval base in northern Cyprus, if necessary, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, the Turkish media reported Sept. 17.

He noted that the presence of the Turkish armed forces in this territory is very important.

"Turkey does not intend to reduce its military contingent in northern Cyprus," Erdogan said.

He noted that the plans of the West to solve the problem of Cyprus has not justified itself.

"The EU has also attempted to apply double standards in relation to Turkish Cyprus," the head of state said.

Earlier, a number of foreign media reported that Turkey intends to establish a military base in northern Cyprus.

Turkey has military bases in Somalia and Qatar currently.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news