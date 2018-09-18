No military operation to be held in Syria’s Idlib - Turkish FM

18 September 2018 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

No military operation will be held in Syria’s Idlib city, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported Sept. 18.

Cavusoglu was commenting on Sept. 17 agreement between Turkey and Russia on Syria’s Idlib.

He said that Turkey doesn’t exclude sending of additional military contingent to the Syrian city of Idlib.

The foreign minister also noted that the main goal of Turkey and Russia is the withdrawal of terrorist groups from Idlib.

“Idlib will be completely cleared of heavy weapons,” said Cavusoglu.

The foreign minister added that highways will be opened in Ildib, which is very important for preventing the humanitarian crisis.

On Sept. 17, the presidents of Russia and Turkey - Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed in Sochi to create by October 15 a demilitarized zone along the contact line of the armed opposition and government troops in the Syrian province of Idlib, and the defense ministers of the two countries signed a memorandum on stabilizing the situation in de-escalation zone in Idlib.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish-Israeli rapprochement may change balance of power in Middle East
Commentary 16:29
Turkey reveals number of ships arriving in its ports in August
Economy news 13:28
Transportation figures by Ro-Ro vessels in Turkey in August 2018
Economy news 10:11
Road accident in Turkey leaves over 20 injured
Turkey 09:29
Russia's defense ministry says it lost contact with an IL-20 aircraft: Syrian state TV
Russia 04:50
Russia, Turkey agree to create buffer zone in Syria's Idlib
Turkey 17 September 22:25
Latest
Uzbek deputy PM reveals commissioning date of country's first ski resort
Tourism 17:46
Command Control Center of civil UAVs to be established at Heydar Aliyev International Airport (PHOTO)
Business 17:44
Uzbek currency rate not to change significantly until year end: Central Bank
Economy news 17:41
Iran plans to deal its oil via ground borders under US sanctions
Oil&Gas 17:30
China says filed complaint to WTO against latest U.S. tariffs
China 17:26
UNEC – the next step towards the research university
Society 17:24
Azerbaijan's IT company to work on Kyrgyzstan's open data web portal
ICT 17:11
Giant Belarus, Uzbek special vehicle manufacturers to join forces (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:01
Azerbaijani top official: Pashinyan turns his family into object of political speculation
Politics 16:59