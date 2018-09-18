No military operation to be held in Syria’s Idlib - Turkish FM

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

No military operation will be held in Syria’s Idlib city, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported Sept. 18.

Cavusoglu was commenting on Sept. 17 agreement between Turkey and Russia on Syria’s Idlib.

He said that Turkey doesn’t exclude sending of additional military contingent to the Syrian city of Idlib.

The foreign minister also noted that the main goal of Turkey and Russia is the withdrawal of terrorist groups from Idlib.

“Idlib will be completely cleared of heavy weapons,” said Cavusoglu.

The foreign minister added that highways will be opened in Ildib, which is very important for preventing the humanitarian crisis.

On Sept. 17, the presidents of Russia and Turkey - Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed in Sochi to create by October 15 a demilitarized zone along the contact line of the armed opposition and government troops in the Syrian province of Idlib, and the defense ministers of the two countries signed a memorandum on stabilizing the situation in de-escalation zone in Idlib.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news