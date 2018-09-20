Turkey records over 40,000 road accidents in August

20 September 2018 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

In August, 40,881 road accidents were registered in Turkey, according to a report published by Turkey's Police Department.

As many as 389 people died as a result of the road accidents in August 2018, while 218,000 people were injured, according to the report.

During the period, the biggest number of road incidents occurred as a result of side collision (6,003 cases).

In addition, there were 51 cases of chain-reaction road accidents.

"Overspeeding was a cause to 360 road accidents that occurred during this period," the report reads.

Furthermore, 307 road accidents occurred because of drunk driving.

In August, drivers were fined for 307 million Turkish liras.

(1 USD = 6.3208 TRY on Sept. 20)

--

