Erdogan: Turkey ranks first in care for elderly

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey ranks first in the world in terms of providing special care for the elderly, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported on Nov. 23.

Erdogan noted that Turkey also pays special attention to the rights of women in society.

He noted that there can be no development in the societies where women's rights are limited and they are citizens of the "second class".

Erdogan also stressed that Turkish women play an active role in the political life of the country.

Some 17.5 percent of Turkish MPs are women, but this figure also cannot be considered sufficient for the country, he added.

Erdogan stressed that a woman should be the society's driving force in building its future.

