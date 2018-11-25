Turkish defense minister discussed Syria's Idlib with Russia

25 November 2018 19:34 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish defense minister Hulusi Akar discussed the latest developments in Syria’s Idlib with his Russian counterpart by telephone on Sunday, Turkish media reported.

No further details were immediately available.

Russia’s defense ministry said earlier that its warplanes had carried out air strikes against militants it held responsible for firing shells filled with chlorine gas at the Syrian city of Aleppo.

Russian news agencies cited Major-General Igor Konashenkov as saying that the Russian strikes had destroyed all of their targets and that Russia had warned Turkey of the bombing raid in advance via a telephone hotline.

