Turkish MFA: 2nd OIC Member States Conference on Mediation to be held in Istanbul

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The 2nd Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States Conference on Mediation will be held in Istanbul, Turkish Foreign MInistry told Trend on Nov. 27.

The conference will be held on November 29, 2018, the ministry said.

"The conference will discuss regional problems, as well as the existing conflicts in the OIC countries," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The 1st OIC Member States Conference on Mediation was held in 2017 in Istanbul.

