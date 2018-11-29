National currencies to be used in Russia-Turkey settlements on S-400 deliveries

29 November 2018 07:48 (UTC+04:00)

The settlements between Moscow and Ankara on the deliveries of the Russian S-400 air defence systems to Turkey will be carried out with the use of national currencies, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, Sputnik reported.

"The settlements on S-400 systems must be carried out with the use of national currencies. The transfer of these systems to Turkey should be completed by the end of 2019 after which the provision on the settlements with the use of national currencies, which we have suggested from the very beginning, will be implemented by the efforts of finance ministers and central banks of the two countries," Erdogan told reporters before taking off to Argentina for attending the G20 summit, as broadcast by NTV.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia’s Gazprom continues talks with Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 28 November 18:35
Putin urges US to abandon policy of unilateral sanctions
Russia 28 November 18:09
Turkish citizens spend over 3 billion lira on Black Friday
Economy 28 November 18:00
Ambassador: Iran's exports to Russia increase
Economy 28 November 17:50
Turkish president urges Muslim countries to use national currency in mutual trade
Economy 28 November 15:49
Kremlin: Preparations for Putin-Trump meeting in Argentina continue
Russia 28 November 15:46
Latest
Azerbaijani scientists research problem of induced reservoirs seismicity
Society 09:06
Over 500 tons of bony fish caught in Iran's Gilan, in less than 2 months
Economy 09:06
Multiple casualties as terrorists shell Syria’s Aleppo
Arab World 08:45
U.S. Fed warns of vulnerabilities facing financial system
US 08:17
Azerbaijan, Australia may launch joint IT, space projects
Economy 07:19
Magnus Carlsen beats Fabiano Caruana to defend chess world title in rapid finale
Other News 07:15
Deadly house fire leaves at least 4 dead in U.S. Indiana
US 06:43
Ruling party candidate wins Georgia presidential runoff (UPDATED)
Georgia 06:28
U.S., UK reach new post-Brexit deal on air services
US 05:40