President Erdogan meets with Trump and Putin at G20 summit in Argentina

1 December 2018 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina, marking the second meeting between the two leaders in Buenos Aires, Daily Sabah reported.

The leaders met amid a global outcry over the death of a U.S.-based columnist who was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

The 50-minute-long meeting was closed to reporters.

Prior to that Erdoğan had closed-door meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"Our talks regarding TurkStream are of great importance," Erdoğan said after the meeting with Putin.

The TurkStream project is an export gas pipeline set to cross beneath the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey and extend to Turkey's borders with neighboring countries.

Speaking about the four-nation Istanbul summit on Syria's northwestern Idlib, he said there were more steps needed to be taken.

"I find it very appropriate to have a meeting about Idlib even if it's for a short time," Erdoğan said.

Ahead of his visit to Argentina, the president said he would discuss with Trump the Manbij issue, a matter which continues to be an obstacle in the reconciliation of strained relations between the two NATO allies despite a deal made for cooperation.

Erdoğan is also expected to hold meeting wıth the U.K.'s Theresa May.

The Turkish president held talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chile's President Sebastian Pinera on Friday. The meetings were closed to the press.

During the gatherings, Erdoğan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın as well as Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, the Turkish Presidency's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pompeo accuses Iran of ballistic missile test launch, violating UNSC ban
Politics 21:19
US office contacted Kremlin after canceled Putin-Trump meeting
US 20:44
President Aliyev expresses condolences to Donald Trump, George Walker Bush
Politics 15:14
Amir Peretz: History will remember Bush's commitment to Israel
Israel 14:48
Trump, China's Xi poised for high-stakes summit over trade war
US 13:50
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush dead at 94
US 10:45
Latest
Wanted terrorist killed in Pakistan, hostages rescued: army
Other News 22:24
Bank cards may become thing of the past for Azerbaijan
Economy 21:49
More than 200 people arrested during Paris protests: police
Europe 21:42
Pompeo accuses Iran of ballistic missile test launch, violating UNSC ban
Politics 21:19
US office contacted Kremlin after canceled Putin-Trump meeting
US 20:44
Indian agriculture needs to grow with contemporary technology: president
Other News 20:17
Romania marks Centennial National Day with grand military parade
Other News 19:25
Powerful earthquake rocks Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands
Other News 18:57
French police clash with 'yellow vest' protesters in Paris, 122 arrested
Europe 18:30