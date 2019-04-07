AK Party seeks total recount of Istanbul votes

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) said it will appeal to the country's top election authority, demanding a full recount of votes cast in Istanbul in the March 31 local elections, Trend reported citing Daily Sabah.

Ali Ihsan Yavuz, deputy chairman of the party, spoke Sunday as a recount of votes that were previously deemed invalid was continuing in several Istanbul districts.

"We chose the path to eliminate numerical mistakes. But it's not over," Yavuz told reporters.

The party has appealed for a full recount in the Istanbul district of Beyoglu, one of 39 voting districts in Turkey's largest city, and will ask the Supreme Election Council (YSK) to do the same in the others, he said.

"We will apply to the YSK for the recount of all votes in 38 (other) districts," Yavuz said.

Yavuz also said the opposition party candidate's lead has narrowed to 16,442 votes as a result of the partial recount.

