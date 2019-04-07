AK Party seeks total recount of Istanbul votes

7 April 2019 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) said it will appeal to the country's top election authority, demanding a full recount of votes cast in Istanbul in the March 31 local elections, Trend reported citing Daily Sabah.

Ali Ihsan Yavuz, deputy chairman of the party, spoke Sunday as a recount of votes that were previously deemed invalid was continuing in several Istanbul districts.

"We chose the path to eliminate numerical mistakes. But it's not over," Yavuz told reporters.

The party has appealed for a full recount in the Istanbul district of Beyoglu, one of 39 voting districts in Turkey's largest city, and will ask the Supreme Election Council (YSK) to do the same in the others, he said.

"We will apply to the YSK for the recount of all votes in 38 (other) districts," Yavuz said.

Yavuz also said the opposition party candidate's lead has narrowed to 16,442 votes as a result of the partial recount.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
3.4-magnitude quake jolts western Turkey
Turkey 19:53
Erdogan to visit Russia on April 8
Turkey 6 April 19:36
New head of municipality of Turkish province demolishes all doors in municipality building
Turkey 6 April 12:01
Launch of passenger traffic on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will give new impetus to development of tourism
Economy 6 April 09:00
Turkish defense minister says U.S. to deliver 4th F-35 jet
Turkey 6 April 03:39
Iran-Russia-Turkey parliamentary officials to convene on Syria
Iran 5 April 19:35
Latest
Death toll rises to 11 in Saudi-led airstrike on Yemen's capital
Arab World 20:13
3.4-magnitude quake jolts western Turkey
Turkey 19:53
Turkmenistan paving highway to Kazakh border
Economy 19:00
Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for development of relations between armies of two countries
Politics 18:54
Cyclone Idai's death toll rises to 847, hundreds of thousands displaced
Other News 18:41
N. Korea slams S. Korea's stealth fighter jet deployment
Other News 18:18
S. Korea wildfires: More than 400 homes, 900 livestock facilities burned
Other News 17:29
President: Kazakhstanis’ health is under my close attention
Kazakhstan 17:01
China's gold reserves grow for 4th month in March
China 16:41