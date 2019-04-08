Turkish president delegates authority

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8
By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has delegated his authority to Vice-President Fuat Oktay, Trend reports referring to Turkey’s Resmi Gazete newspaper.
The report notes that Erdogan is delegating presidential powers in connection with his visit to Moscow, during which a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled.
Erdogan will visit Russia on April 8, during which a number of economic and political issues will be discussed.
