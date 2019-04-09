Erdogan hopes Turkey switches to trade in national currencies with Russia

9 April 2019 09:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

Turkey is expected to soon switch to the settlements in national currencies with Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a meeting of the two countries' cooperation committee in Moscow, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

Erdogan stressed that the purpose is to defend itself against manipulation in the foreign exchange markets.

President Erdogan also highlighted the cooperation between Russia and Turkey in the energy sector.

"The Akkuyu nuclear power plant, the Turkish Stream and the Blue Stream are strategic projects of the long-term plan,” the president said. “By the end of the year we intend to complete the construction of the onshore part of the Turkish Stream."

