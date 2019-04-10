Erdogan: Turkey can get S-400 missile systems earlier than planned

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

Turkey may receive the S-400 missile systems earlier than scheduled, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

According to him, it was expected earlier that Turkey would receive the first supplies of S-400 missile systems in July 2019.

He noted that despite appeals by the US, Turkey will not abandon the purchase of the S-400.

"This is an issue that has already been resolved for Turkey," said Erdogan.

Initial reports of negotiations between Russia and Turkey on the supply of S-400 surfaced in November 2016. The signing of a contract was confirmed by the Russian side on September 12, 2017. Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the S-400 air defense systems will be deployed from October 2019. The supply of the S-400 air defense systems to Ankara cost $2.5 billion, head of the Rostec state corporation Sergey Chemezov said in December 2017. Turkey is the first country, a NATO member, which will receive the S-400 air defense systems from Russia.

