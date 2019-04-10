Erdogan to mull municipal election results with leader of nationalist movement

10 April 2019 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and leader of the Nationalist Movement Party of Turkey (MHP) Devlet Bahceli will discuss the results of the municipal elections in the country, Trend reports April 10 with reference to the Turkish media.

The meeting between Erdogan and Bahceli will take place April 10 at 12:00 (GMT +3).

It is reported that this is the first meeting between the Turkish president and the leader of the nationalist movement after summing up the elections in Turkey.

At the meeting, it is expected to discuss the issue of annulling the election results in Istanbul and holding repeated elections.

On April 10, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that The results of the municipal elections in Istanbul may be annulled.

This is while deputy chairman of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Ali Ihsan Yavuz said that the party demands holding of repeated municipal elections in Istanbul.

He said that the AKP has all facts proving that the election results were rigged.

“The AKP will very soon present all the facts of falsification of the election results in Istanbul,” he added.

The municipal election results in Istanbul were almost completely rigged, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier.

He noted that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) appealed to the Turkish Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) to identify the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the Justice and Development Party presented facts of falsification of 11,000 votes in Istanbul in favour of the candidate of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Ekrem Imamoglu.

Earlier, Bayram Senocak, head of the Istanbul branch of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), stated that the ruling party has evidence of the election results in Istanbul being falsified in favor of candidate of the opposition Republican People's Party Ekrem Imamoglu.

Imamoglu gained 4.159 million votes, while Yildirim got 4.131 million votes in Istanbul.

The coalition of the ruling party and the Nationalist Movement Party gained 51.67 percent of votes in the municipal elections throughout the country.

Following the elections, candidate of the Republican People’s Party Mansur Yavas became mayor of Ankara.

Thirteen political parties took part in the municipal elections held March 31. These included the Felicity Party (SP), the Independent Turkey Party (Bağımsız Türkiye Partisi), the Communist Party of Turkey (Türkiye Komünist Partisi), the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), the Great Unity Party (Büyük Birlik Partisi), Free Cause Party (Hür Dava Partisi), Republican People’s Party (Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi), Justice and Development Party (Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi), Democratic Party (Demokrat Parti), Nationalist Movement Party (Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi), Iyi Party (İYİ Parti), Peoples’ Democratic Party (Halkların Demokratik Partisi) and Democratic Left Party (Demokratik Sol Parti).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey, Greece to mull regional issues
Turkey 10:43
Municipal election results in Istanbul may be annulled - Erdogan
Turkey 09:26
Erdogan: Turkey can get S-400 missile systems earlier than planned
Turkey 09:25
Israel's Likud Party, Blue and White bloc neck and neck in first exit polls
Israel 00:23
Leader of Turkey's nationalist movement talks on repeating municipal elections in Istanbul
Turkey 9 April 20:19
Volume of air cargo transportation slightly up in Turkey
Economy 9 April 17:04
Latest
Iran ready to export gold to Iraq and via transit to Syria
Economy 11:34
Humanitarian aid sent to Iran on instruction by President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)
Society 11:29
Kyrgyzstan, Slovakia intend to sign number of project agreements
Central Asia 11:19
Tajik partners learned the EU standards to improve treatment of drug use disorders
Central Asia 11:15
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Argentine ambassador (PHOTO)
Politics 11:11
How much Azerbaijan’s banks invested in their IT infrastructure?
ICT 11:03
Global liquid fuels inventories see first quarterly draw since 4Q2017
Oil&Gas 10:51
Isogam production plant reaches full capacity in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 10:47
Turkey, Greece to mull regional issues
Turkey 10:43