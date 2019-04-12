Italian parliament not entitled to adopt resolution on so-called "Armenian genocide"

12 April 2019 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Italian parliament is not entitled to adopt a resolution on the so-called "Armenian genocide", Speaker of the Turkish parliament Mustafa Sentop said.

“The Italian parliament exceeded its authority and adopted a resolution on non-existent events of 1915,” Sentop added, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

"We call on Italy to recall its role during the World War II," he said.

The Italian parliament adopted a resolution recommending the country’s government to recognize the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire as the so-called "Armenian genocide".

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

---

