Turkey ratifies several agreements with Uzbekistan

Turkey has ratified a number of agreements with Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Resmi Gazete.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ratified the agreement between the governments of Uzbekistan and Turkey on the mutual extradition of persons who have committed crimes. The document was signed on April 30, 2018 in Tashkent.

The agreement between the governments of the two countries on cooperation in the field of air transportation was also ratified.

