Turkey ratifies several agreements with Uzbekistan

22 May 2019 09:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey has ratified a number of agreements with Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Resmi Gazete.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ratified the agreement between the governments of Uzbekistan and Turkey on the mutual extradition of persons who have committed crimes. The document was signed on April 30, 2018 in Tashkent.

The agreement between the governments of the two countries on cooperation in the field of air transportation was also ratified.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
France offers Turkey to deploy SAMP/T air defense systems - minister
Turkey 11:27
Chinese bank may participate in Uzbekistan’s energy projects
Oil&Gas 11:01
Turkey reduces duties on US products
Turkey 10:41
US requests Turkey pull out of S-400 deal with Russia by June
US 02:53
Uzbek-Korean JV buys spare parts via tender
Tenders 21 May 17:55
S&P affirms Uzbek bank's rating at B+/B
Finance 21 May 15:54
Latest
Sony sees smartphone business as indispensable, says CEO
World 11:31
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease
Oil&Gas 11:28
France offers Turkey to deploy SAMP/T air defense systems - minister
Turkey 11:27
Georgia accepts seven out of eight conditions set by Consortium Anaklia
Economy 11:26
Iran's Zarif to visit Pakistan
Iran 11:03
Chinese bank may participate in Uzbekistan’s energy projects
Oil&Gas 11:01
Next ceasefire monitoring exercise to be conducted on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:01
Britain's Theresa May begs Labour to support her 'last chance' Brexit compromise
World 10:56
FM: Estonia interested in intensifying political dialogue with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Politics 10:52