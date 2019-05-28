Turkey’s Air Force, Armed Forces launch large-scale operation in northern Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Turkish Air Force and the Armed Forces have launched a large-scale operation in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq, Trend reports on May 28 with reference to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

Ten Turkish Air Force fighter jets are involved in the military operation.

It is reported that as part of the operation, a particularly dangerous terrorist of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) Naif Maral was eliminated by a precision strike.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar is observing the operation.

On March 27, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization and the country's Air Force conducted an operation to eliminate Riza Altun, the closest ally of Cemil Bayik, the leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group. After Altun’s location was revealed, the Turkish Air Force delivered a precision strike on a house where the terrorist was staying.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

