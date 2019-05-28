Turkey’s Air Force, Armed Forces launch large-scale operation in northern Iraq

28 May 2019 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Turkish Air Force and the Armed Forces have launched a large-scale operation in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq, Trend reports on May 28 with reference to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

Ten Turkish Air Force fighter jets are involved in the military operation.

It is reported that as part of the operation, a particularly dangerous terrorist of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) Naif Maral was eliminated by a precision strike.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar is observing the operation.

On March 27, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization and the country's Air Force conducted an operation to eliminate Riza Altun, the closest ally of Cemil Bayik, the leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group. After Altun’s location was revealed, the Turkish Air Force delivered a precision strike on a house where the terrorist was staying.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani company plans to increase production of plastic and composite pipes
Economy 27 May 16:55
Train trips to be opened between Turkey and Bulgaria soon
Economy 27 May 13:58
Oil deposits found in northwestern Turkey
Oil&Gas 27 May 12:43
Tehran-Ankara train to be re-launched soon
Business 27 May 10:38
Turkish company to sign new contract with Turkmen state corporation
Oil&Gas 25 May 14:33
Nursultan Nazarbayev granted status of life-time Honorary President of Turkic Council
Kazakhstan 25 May 09:45
Latest
China-Uzbekistan JV announces tender for supply of spare parts
Tenders 12:59
Tesla's China-made Model 3 may be priced in $43,400-$50,700 range: Bloomberg
Other News 12:52
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender for supply of chemical reagent
Tenders 12:51
The linesman who gave 1966 World Cup goal is an icon in Baku
Society 12:44
UN ready to buy Kazakh military equipment
Economy 12:38
Kazakhstan's KazAgro Holding closes all external debts
Economy 12:23
Japan's financial watchdog orders Nomura to improve business after leak
Other News 12:21
Prices for commercial facilities, land plots increase in Baku
Economy 12:05
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange publishes new exchange rate
Finance 11:57