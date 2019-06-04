Erdogan: very little left until total victory over terrorists in Iraq

4 June 2019 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

There is very little time left until total victory over terrorists in Iraq, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

According to Erdogan, the fight against terrorists is a priority for Turkey.

He noted that the military operations of the Turkish Armed Forces and Air Forces in northern Iraq show the country's determination to fight terrorism.

"Operations in northern Iraq will continue until the last terrorist is destroyed," Erdogan said.

On May 27, the Turkish Air Force and the Armed Forces launched a large-scale operation dubbed 'Pence' (Paw) in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq.

On May 30, Turkey expanded the area of military operations in northern Iraq in the Avashin-Baysan and Metin districts.

On March 27, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization and the country's Air Force conducted an operation to eliminate Riza Altun, the closest ally of Cemil Bayik, the leader of the PKK terrorist group.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Erdogan: Turkey won't change decision on buying S-400
Turkey 11:09
Turkish Airlines cancels flights to Sudan
Turkey 10:13
Saltuk Duzyol: TANAP is ready to deliver 16 bcm of gas right now (Exclusive) (VIDEO)
Oil&Gas 07:30
Turkey reveals volume of crude oil imports from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 3 June 16:22
Turkish Interior Ministry reveals latest info on number of Syrian refugees
Turkey 3 June 15:27
Turkey moving military equipment to border with Iraq
Turkey 3 June 15:01
Latest
Kazakhstan's industrial products jump in price by over 11%
Finance 11:40
World oil demand up by 1.5% year-on-year
Oil&Gas 11:28
Shell eyes dividend and spending boost after 2020
Other News 11:28
OPEC crude oil output drops by 400,000 b/d year-on-year
Oil&Gas 11:25
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of Ramadan
Politics 11:23
Saudi crude oil use for power generation drops to lowest amount since 2009
Oil&Gas 11:12
National Bank of Kazakhstan to maintain foreign-exchange reserves
Finance 11:12
Number of labor contracts up by almost 95,000 in Azerbaijan
Society 11:12
Deposit rates increase in Kazakhstan
Finance 11:09