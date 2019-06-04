Erdogan: very little left until total victory over terrorists in Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

There is very little time left until total victory over terrorists in Iraq, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

According to Erdogan, the fight against terrorists is a priority for Turkey.

He noted that the military operations of the Turkish Armed Forces and Air Forces in northern Iraq show the country's determination to fight terrorism.

"Operations in northern Iraq will continue until the last terrorist is destroyed," Erdogan said.

On May 27, the Turkish Air Force and the Armed Forces launched a large-scale operation dubbed 'Pence' (Paw) in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq.

On May 30, Turkey expanded the area of military operations in northern Iraq in the Avashin-Baysan and Metin districts.

On March 27, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization and the country's Air Force conducted an operation to eliminate Riza Altun, the closest ally of Cemil Bayik, the leader of the PKK terrorist group.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

