Erdogan: Turkey won't change decision on buying S-400

4 June 2019 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will not change its decision on the purchase of S-400 air defense missile systems, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

He noted that if the US offers Turkey a reasonable price on the purchase of the Patriot air defense system, then Ankara may consider this proposal.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that specialists from the US and NATO could visit Turkey to make sure that Russian S-400 air defense systems do not pose a threat to NATO.

"Although the US urges Turkey to abandon the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems, it does not guarantee that it will sell us Patriot air defense systems," Cavusoglu said.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo stated that the US believes that Turkey would not be able to have both US F-35 fighter-bombers and Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems at the same time, as this is technically impossible.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Erdogan: very little left until total victory over terrorists in Iraq
Turkey 10:41
Turkish Airlines cancels flights to Sudan
Turkey 10:13
Supposedly executed former North Korean nuclear envoy is alive: CNN
Other News 09:27
Saltuk Duzyol: TANAP is ready to deliver 16 bcm of gas right now (Exclusive) (VIDEO)
Oil&Gas 07:30
Mexico hopes to reach migration deal with U.S. as tariffs loom
Other News 3 June 17:46
Pompeo says U.S. trying to level the playing field with China
Other News 3 June 17:14
Latest
Official: 3 obstacles standing in Iran’s way for export of non-oil products
Economy 11:52
Kazakhstan's industrial products jump in price by over 11%
Finance 11:40
World oil demand up by 1.5% year-on-year
Oil&Gas 11:28
Shell eyes dividend and spending boost after 2020
Other News 11:28
OPEC crude oil output drops by 400,000 b/d year-on-year
Oil&Gas 11:25
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of Ramadan
Politics 11:23
Saudi crude oil use for power generation drops to lowest amount since 2009
Oil&Gas 11:12
National Bank of Kazakhstan to maintain foreign-exchange reserves
Finance 11:12
Number of labor contracts up by almost 95,000 in Azerbaijan
Society 11:12