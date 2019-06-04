Erdogan: Turkey won't change decision on buying S-400

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will not change its decision on the purchase of S-400 air defense missile systems, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

He noted that if the US offers Turkey a reasonable price on the purchase of the Patriot air defense system, then Ankara may consider this proposal.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that specialists from the US and NATO could visit Turkey to make sure that Russian S-400 air defense systems do not pose a threat to NATO.

"Although the US urges Turkey to abandon the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems, it does not guarantee that it will sell us Patriot air defense systems," Cavusoglu said.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo stated that the US believes that Turkey would not be able to have both US F-35 fighter-bombers and Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems at the same time, as this is technically impossible.

