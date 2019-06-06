Turkey neutralizes 40 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

As part of the large-scale operation of the Turkish Armed Forces and the Air Force, 40 terrorists of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were killed in northern Iraq, Trend reports on June 6 referring to Turkish media.

The operations are carried out in Iraq’s Hakurk, Zap and Avashin districts.

On May 27, the Turkish Air Force and the Armed Forces launched a large-scale operation dubbed 'Pence' (Paw) in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq.

On May 30, Turkey expanded the area of military operations in northern Iraq in the Avashin-Baysan and Metin districts.

On March 27, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization and the country's Air Force conducted an operation to eliminate Riza Altun, who was the closest ally of Cemil Bayik, the leader of the PKK terrorist group.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has been lasting around 40 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

