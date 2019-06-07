Turkey’s security above all – defense minister

7 June 2019 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s security is above all, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said during the inspection of the Turkish-Armenian border in Igdir province, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media.

Akar said that in order to ensure the security of its borders, Turkey will do everything possible.

“The borders of Turkey are the Turkish people’s honor,” he noted.

Akar also visited Turkish military units located on the border with Iran and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

There are 27 checkpoints in Turkey, and four of them are on the border with Iraq.

Seven of 27 checkpoints in Turkey don’t operate, and one of the closed checkpoints is located on the border with Armenia.

Turkey closed the borders with Armenia in response to its occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

