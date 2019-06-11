Terror attack prevented in eastern Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A terror attack has been prevented as a result of a special operation in the eastern Turkish province of Van, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to the information, the terror attack was planned by militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Explosives were seized during the special operation.

No further details of the special operation are provided.

During the recent operations of the Turkish Armed Forces within the country and beyond its borders, 213 key PKK figures, including bomb experts, were eliminated.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has been lasting around 40 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news