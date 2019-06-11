Terror attack prevented in eastern Turkey

11 June 2019 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A terror attack has been prevented as a result of a special operation in the eastern Turkish province of Van, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to the information, the terror attack was planned by militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Explosives were seized during the special operation.

No further details of the special operation are provided.

During the recent operations of the Turkish Armed Forces within the country and beyond its borders, 213 key PKK figures, including bomb experts, were eliminated.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has been lasting around 40 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Volume of air cargo transportation down in Turkey
Turkey 12:31
Air transportation of passengers decreasing in Turkey
Turkey 11:45
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia to hold trilateral meeting
Politics 10:47
Over 50 people detained in Turkey
Turkey 09:18
Turkey reveals volume of crude oil imports from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 07:00
Turkish F-35 pilots grounded at Arizona air base, Pentagon says
Turkey 03:38
Latest
Planemakers race for wide-body orders in Asia showdown
Other News 13:28
Azerbaijan implements project to support development of female entrepreneurship
Economy 13:23
Three missing after blast on oil tanker in Russia's Makhachkala
Other News 13:06
Azerbaijan Airlines to operate flights from Baku to Delhi
Tourism 13:03
Kazakh Defense Ministry to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 12:58
Construction of Children's Rehabilitation Center to begin in Azerbaijan’s Gabala
Society 12:58
Azerbaijan to take part in International Energy Charter Forum in Albania
Oil&Gas 12:48
Volume of air cargo transportation down in Turkey
Turkey 12:31
Uzbek-Korean JV to purchase spare parts for PSV via tender
Tenders 12:26