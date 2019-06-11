Hotel in Turkish Kemer bursts into flames

11 June 2019 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The fire occurred in one of the hotels in Kemer district of Turkey’s Antalya province, Trend reports on June 11 referring to the Turkish media.

Reportedly, the fire broke out in the SPA center. Over 100 tourists who were in the hotel were evacuated.

As a result of the fire, no one was injured, but the fire caused panic among foreign tourists. The fire, the causes of which have not been reported, was extinguished.

