Turkey's Healthcare Ministry to buy surgical instruments via tender

18 June 2019 20:51 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey’s Healthcare Ministry opens tender to create database for hospital
Turkey 8 February 16:15
Turkey’s Healthcare Ministry to buy fuel via tender
Turkey 14 September 2018 09:28
Turkey to buy surgical instruments via tender
Turkey 30 July 2018 13:36
Turkey’s Healthcare Ministry opens tender to build surgical clinic
Turkey 11 June 2018 10:11
Turkey’s Healthcare Ministry to buy medicines for hospital via tender
Turkey 7 June 2018 18:57
Turkey’s Healthcare Ministry opens tender to build city polyclinic
Tenders 30 April 2018 16:41
Latest
Head of central region of Turkmenistan appointed
Central Asia 21:09
Turkmenistan eyes to launch production of materials on spunlace technology
Economy 20:58
15 judokas from Azerbaijan at 2nd European Games in Minsk
Society 20:38
US announces return to WTO in Baku
Politics 20:07
Azerbaijan, Iran eye to open Baku-Mashhad regular passenger route (PHOTO)
Society 20:05
Azerbaijani army fully controls Armenia’s “large-scale” exercises (VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:28
Iranian MP: Electricity exports good alternative to oil revenues
Politics 19:17
Georgia participates in EITI Global Conference 2019
Economy 18:54
Assets of Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund reduce
Economy 18:47