Turkish foreign minister to visit Iran

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Iran, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Cavusoglu's visit to Iran is scheduled to take place on June 20-21, reports read.

During his visit to Iran, the Turkish foreign minister will discuss a number of regional issues, including the development of bilateral relations with his Iranian counterpart.

Cavusoglu’s visit to Iran will take place at the invitation of Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, according to the Turkish media.

