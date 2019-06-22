At least 4 people killed, 6 injured in factory fire in Turkey’s Istanbul

22 June 2019 23:02 (UTC+04:00)

At least four people were killed and another six were wounded on Saturday as a result of a factory fire in Istanbul's district of Buyukcekmece, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported citing the provincial governorate’s statement, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

A total of 20 workers, trapped on the factory building's rooftop, were saved by firefighters, according to the Daily Sabah newspaper.

After the fire was put out, the corpses of four non-Turkish citizens were found in the building, the statement said. Two other workers and four firemen were sent to hospital for treatment.

Another 15 workers, believed to be illegal migrants, who survived the fire, were sent to the police station for checks.

The investigation into the incident has been launched to identify the cause of the fire, the statement added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish company to grow vegetables in Kazakhstan
Economy 22 June 13:05
Tunisia signs cooperation deals with China, Turkey and Germany
Other News 22 June 03:47
Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents hold phone talks
Politics 21 June 20:55
Iran's Khorassan Razavi Province exports goods worth $2B
Iran 21 June 15:19
Foreign tourists prefer to pay bills through bank cards in Turkey
Economy 21 June 14:53
Turkey didn’t turn away from NATO – defense minister
Turkey 21 June 14:39
Latest
US rolls out economic part of 'Deal of the Century' for Palestinian authority
US 22 June 23:52
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with Azerbaijani athletes competing at 2nd European Games (FOTO)
Society 22 June 22:16
Azerbaijan significantly increases car imports
Economy 22 June 22:00
Three al Shabaab fighters killed in Kenya after attack on police
Other News 22 June 21:42
Trump eyes more Iran sanctions; military action still on table
US 22 June 21:09
Bitcoin breaks $11,000 mark for 1st time since March 2018
Finance 22 June 20:00
5.4-magnitude quake hits China's province
China 22 June 19:16
Seven dead, dozens trapped in Cambodia building collapse
World 22 June 18:14
Georgia hosts conference to mark 101-year friendship with Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan 22 June 15:39